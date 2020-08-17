When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 11.

What happened: Travis Schumacher, president of the Ephrata Youth Soccer Club, asked the supervisors for permission to use Ephrata Township Community Park for soccer games this fall. Schumacher had also written letters to the supervisors beforehand, explaining the program and outlining their needs.

Background: More than 200 youngsters have registered to be in the youth soccer club this year, Schumacher said. A letter from the Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer Association promotes playing even through the pandemic, Schumacher said.

Quotable: “They feel it’s more of a negative impact not to have soccer, so unless we get information from the governor telling us not to (we’ll play),” Schumacher said. “Our higher-ups are telling us to go ahead, we have the approval to play from our governing body.”

Supervisors’ concerns: Various concerns were voiced by the supervisors, including a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in children and the size of crowds, since township officials would not be patrolling the games. Current state guidelines allow 250 attendees at outdoor events.

Quotable: “We have no control, and we can’t call the police to take care of it,” Supervisors J. Tyler Zerbe said. “I agree with our solicitor (Tony Schimaneck) that this is not the time.”

Decision: The supervisors voted to table action concerning the request. They will consider it again at their next meeting on Sept. 1.

Also: The supervisors agreed to table park pavilion rentals until September. Anyone who has paid in advance to rent the pavilion will be receiving a refund.