When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, March 15.

What happened: Township officials began discussing a resident petition-style letter seeking to prohibit trucks on Pleasantview Drive. Supervisors voted 3-0 to table the matter because they wanted to wait to hear feedback from township engineer Jim Caldwell, who was absent.

Why it matters: Pleasantview Drive residents say increased truck traffic has made it harder for homeowners to enter and exit their driveways. The street is currently not suitable for cars and trucks to pass when there are parked vehicles on the side of the road. Residents are asking for trucks to be prohibited on the street, acknowledging local delivery trucks must be allowed.

The letter: Signed by Jaime and Ashley Zimmerman, Larry and V. Diane Burkholder and Jake and Brenda Peters, the letter expresses concern for the safety of young children along the road. The Zimmermans say trucks are parking in their front yard. Most of the time, they wrote, the trucks drive down the road at “fast speeds.” Sawyer said he will reach out to the Zimmermans to ask whether they initiated the petition.

Road characteristics: Township Manager Steve Sawyer said Pleasantview Drive is 20 feet wide and wasn’t sure if there was a minimum width to automatically ban trucks. Sawyer said there are no businesses on the street, and the road is home to mainly single-family residences. However, he did say there are businesses on other roads nearby, including a truck repair shop.

Local deliveries: Sawyer wants to ask township engineer Jim Caldwell how local delivery exemptions would be applied to Pleasantview Drive. Sawyer believes this rule applies if signage indicating the prohibition of trucks is present and no alternate routes are available.

Supervisor’s reaction: Board of Supervisors Chair Clark Stauffer suggested reaching out to nearby businesses for input on whether to close the road to truck traffic. Sawyer said he knew of four businesses he could reach out to. Vice Chair Ty Zerbe suggested not posting “local traffic only” signs because trucks will classify themselves as local traffic. Stauffer said, “If we’re going to do something, we should make the decision before we do the road next year,” referring to an upcoming road resurfacing project.

Quotable: “I’d be interested in knowing where the trucks are going,” Sawyer said.

What’s next: A public hearing for three zoning ordinance amendments will take place at the next Board of Supervisors meeting at 7 p.m. April 5 at the Ephrata Township municipal building, 265 Akron Road.