When: Supervisors meeting, Feb. 4.
What happened: A traffic noise complaint to supervisors heard at their meeting Feb. 4 meeting could result in a traffic study or the possibility of a new ordinance.
At issue: It wasn’t the first time that Scott Sweigart had approached the supervisors with complaints of aggravating brake retarders from trucks making noise in his neighborhood. But this time Sweigart, who lives close to the intersection of Schoeneck Road and Stevens Road, brought his wife, a neighbor and letters from other people who are also upset.
Quotable: “You can hear them for 20 seconds at least,” Sweigart said. “It reverberates and shakes the house.”
Township response: The township cannot make a brake noise restriction, Chairman Clark Stauffer told Sweigart, unless there is a study done by the state Department of Transportation to see if the annoyance merits any type of intervention. Ephrata Police Lt. Christopher McKim, at the meeting to give the monthly police report, said West Lampeter Township approved an ordinance regarding engine brake retarders, also called jake brakes, specifically saying that modified brake retarders could not be used.
What’s next: The next step will be for the township to send a letter to PennDOT, requesting a study in that area, Township Manager Steve Sawyer said, adding he would like to seek input from the district attorney. “There’s no question that enforcement is going to be difficult, at best,” said Tony Schimaneck, township solicitor.
Drug task force: Supervisors also discussed a letter from Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams asking the township for a $9,400 contribution to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. “This is a county drug task force, so why are we funding it?” Chairman Clark Stauffer asked. “We’ll fund 2020, and I think other municipalities will give this year, but that might be it.”
Pollution control: John Williamson of Team Ag and Jay Snyder of the Cocalico Creek Watershed Association notified the supervisors of receipt of a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to improve water quality, soil health and stormwater management in seven municipalities comprising the watershed association.