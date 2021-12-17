When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: Township supervisors adopted a final budget of $3.6 million, with the real estate tax millage rate remaining at 1.27 mills, or $127 per $100,000 of assessed value.

Background: The supervisors approved a preliminary 2022 budget at the Oct. 19 meeting. Township Manager Steve Sawyer said, “The final budget is basically similar to the preliminary budget.”

Revenue: The township will receive $1.04 million from real estate tax, $1.33 million in earned income tax and $220,000 from local services tax. Real estate transfer taxes will generate $230,000 for Ephrata Township.

Largest expense: Police services from Ephrata Borough will be the largest expenditure at $1.98 million, or 55.3% of the general fund budget.

Opioid settlement: Supervisors also voted unanimously to participate in a $26 billion settlement with drug companies relating to the opioid crisis. The companies listed in the Sept. 23 letter from Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro were AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson, and Johnson & Johnson. Pennsylvania joined the case to hold drug manufacturers responsible for “their role in creating this crisis” in August.

Solicitor’s advice: Sawyer said he forwarded the letter to solicitor Tony Schimaneck for review in October. The solicitor recommended to supervisors to not file their own claims like Philadelphia and other large cities calling it “cost-prohibitive.” Schimaneck recommended the township participate in the settlement case, saying “there’s no real downside in participating.”

What’s next: Supervisors will meet on at 7 a.m. Dec.21 at the Ephrata Township municipal building, 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.