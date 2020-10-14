When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 6.

What happened: Loud and vibrating blasting at Denver Wholesale Foods’ construction project along West Mohler Church Road has been causing concern among residents, Township Manager Steve Sawyer told the board. Along with several complaints, four or five formal complaints have been filed.

Background: The company, which is a discount food distributor, is building a 43,010-square-foot addition at its refrigerated warehouse.

Investigation: More than a dozen people called the township office to complain recently, prompting Sawyer to contact the Department of Environmental Protection. Christopher Catalano, blasting/explosives inspector with the DEP Pottsville District Mining Office, reviewed information about the blasting, traveled to the site and interviewed personnel working at the site. No violations have been cited to the blasting company, which complied with its permit and state regulations, Catalano said. If anything would be found in excess of acceptable results, the DEP would take action, Catalano told Sawyer.

Quotable: “I am happy to say that none of the vibration limits have exceeded regulatory limits or structural damage limits. I have enough information at this point to comfortably say the residents’ homes are safe, even though they are certainly feeling the shaking,” Catalano wrote.