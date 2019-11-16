- When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 5.

- What happened: The board unanimously voted to hold a public hearing on new rules for anyone wanting to offer short-term rentals that allow travelers to book accommodations on their properties.

- Why it matters: Some township residents had approached the supervisors with plans to give makeovers to unused barns and other structures on their property for the purpose of renting them on sites such as Airbnb. But such uses won’t be allowed. If approved, any short-term rental has to be a single dwelling, and no more than one short-term rental unit may be located in a structure. Township Manager Steve Sawyer said the short-term rentals will be inspected by a building code inspector.

- Quotable: “There is a fine line between a bed-and-breakfast and a short-term rental,” Sawyer said.

- What’s next: A hearing will in December or January prior to a board vote.

- Other business: Supervisors approved an ordinance that restricts parking in cul-de-sacs during a snowstorm and snow emergencies. Signs relating to the parking restriction will be posted within the next 30 days. Residents who park in a cul-de-sac during a snowstorm could have their vehicles towed, according to the ordinance.

For more local government news, click here.