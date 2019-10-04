When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 1.
What happened: The board approved waivers, allowing an organic chicken processing business to move forward with its development plans at 501 Alexander Drive, Ephrata.
Background: The township Zoning Hearing Board approved the property’s use as a chicken processing plant in 2017.
Scope of project: Organic Poultry Partners, which is relaunching Bob Eberly’s organic poultry brand, would fill an existing 55,000-square-foot building formerly used by American Drying and Finishing. The project includes a proposed 11,200-square-foot addition to the existing building and the inclusion of 113 parking spaces for employees and staff. A small retail store is possible on the 8-acre site, project developer Scott Cover said.
Impacts addressed: Supervisors required a landscape buffer and fencing as a condition, especially because the plant is about 1,000 feet from Ephrata Mennonite School and its athletic fields.
Other business: Randy Groome, road superintendent, suggested the board consider an ordinance to prohibit parking on cul-de-sacs during snowstorms. The ordinance would reduce headaches for the road crew and would be a factor in preventing accidents, officials said. Ephrata Township Manager Steve Sawyer said the board will get input from residents living on the affected streets before deciding on the ordinance.
Fond farewell: Supervisors said goodbye to retiring Ephrata police Chief William Harvey, who has served for 10 years as top cop for the department that patrols Ephrata Township.
— Marylouise Sholly, Ephrata Review Correspondent