When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 5.

What happened: Township Manager Steve Sawyer announced a special public police meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at LCBC Ephrata, 6 Hahnstown Road.

Details: At the event, Ephrata and Northern Lancaster County Regional police departments will give presentations about their proposals to provide police services to the township starting in 2025. The public will also have the opportunity to make comments and ask questions.

Background: Township officials are in the process of deciding which police department will serve the township for the future. The current Ephrata police contract ends Dec. 31, 2024. A new five-year contract with either organization will begin January 2025. Last month, township residents and business professionals attended supervisors' meetings, voicing their support of the Ephrata Police Department.

Suggestions: Tony Schimaneck, township solicitor, suggested each department present for 15 minutes, so that both parties are on the “same footing.” He also suggested public comment be limited to two minutes per speaker. Chair Clark Stauffer asked if public comment could be limited to township residents. Schimaneck said no; someone who works in the township or is moving there may want to comment.

Library: Brian Frey, treasurer for Ephrata Public Library, requested the township contribute $42,200 in 2024. The township’s 2023 contribution was $38,325. Stauffer said officials will consider the request while drafting the 2024 budget.

Resignation: Frey also announced the resignation of Penny Talbert, the library’s executive director. Abigail Balmer, former assistant director, is serving as library interim director. The library board has formed a search committee to replace Talbert.

Stats: In 2022, township residents checked out an average of 5.54 items per person, an increase from 4.1 items in 2021. Residents borrowed 57,457 physical library items, such as books and DVDs.

Grant: Frey also gave an update on the workforce development and digital literacy courses the library offered through a $45,000 workforce development grant from the state Department of Labor and Industry. Over 150 individuals participated in the courses. The library was awarded a second round of funding to continue the program in 2024, Frey said.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next regular meeting at 7 a.m. Sept. 19 in the Ephrata Township municipal building, 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.