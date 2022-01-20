When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 18.

What happened: Ephrata Township supervisors continued informal discussions about a possible zoning ordinance amendment regulating electronic roadside signs, known as electronic variable message signs. No official action was taken by the board.

Why it matters: Good’s Inc. is requesting the zoning ordinance be amended to shorten the length of time between messages from 15 minutes to 20 seconds for such signs, proposed as part of the redevelopment of the former Kmart, 1127 S. State St., Ephrata. Good’s intends to open a Good’s Store and Dutch-Way Farm Market grocery store on the premises. Attorney Claudia Shank of McNees, Wallace & Nurick said the business has not formally submitted a petition, but was first seeking guidance from the township.

Nearby examples: Shank provided officials with the message interval rates for electronic signs of other municipalities to review prior to the meeting. Adjacent Akron Borough and Warwick Township allow a message to change once every 10 seconds. Ephrata Borough requires 20 seconds. East Cocalico Township allows sign changes from 8 to 56 seconds based on the street’s speed limit. The longest example was Manheim Township, which allows five minutes between messages. “Fifteen minutes does seem a little long compared to what other municipalities are doing,” Shank said.

Township response: Officials had safety concerns regarding the interval rate between messages. In a Jan. 11 email, Township Manager Steve Sawyer said “frequent message changes on electronic variable messaging signs may cause a distraction for motorists,” citing both Route 272 (South State Street) and Rothsville Road as high- traffic volume roadways.

Quotable: “In my book, that’s out completely,” board Chair Clark Stauffer said on amending the ordinance from 15 minutes to 20 seconds.

Possible solution: Shank did suggest whether the board would consider allowing a minute for an interval time. Supervisors were receptive to the idea of allowing a zoning amendment petition to include switching from 15 minutes to one minute. Vice Chair Ty Zerbe said he didn’t see a problem with one minute.

What’s next: Officials directed Shank to draft the zoning amendment petition, which supervisors may review at their next meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 1, at the municipal building, 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.