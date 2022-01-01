A 17-year-old boy was injured in a car crash in Adamstown shortly after midnight Saturday morning, according to police.

Ephrata Police were called to the area of Red Fox Court and Misty Meadow Drive after a small black Volkswagen sedan driven by an Ephrata teen hit a parked vehicle. The teen, who police have not identified, was taken to WellSpan Ephrata Hospital for moderate injuries.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and toxicology results are pending. Both vehicles, including the parked vehicle owned by a couple from Glenmoore, Chester County, were towed from the scene, police said.

Ephrata Police were assisted by the Adamstown Fire Department and Fire Police.