When: Ephrata virtual school board meeting, Oct. 5.

What happened: Superintendent Brian Troop told the board to “stay tuned” for new information on limiting the size of gatherings.

Quotable: “We just need guidance now,” Troop told board members. “ ‘Stay tuned’ can’t last the rest of the football and volleyball season.”

Background: A federal appellate court ruled Oct. 1 to reinstate Gov. Tom Wolf’s authority to limit the size of gatherings. Wolf had placed limits on gatherings to 25 people indoors and 250 outdoors. For its Oct. 2 football game, Ephrata continued course with the plan it previously had in place for spectator sports, Troop said. That plan, with proper social distancing, allowed for two groups of 250 with no commingling between the groups. The separate groups consisted of 250 parents of cheerleaders, band members and Ephrata football players and another group consisting of 250 football players, coaches, cheerleaders and band members.

Update: On Oct. 6, the day after this meeting, Wolf announced new standards expanding crowd size. They replace the former recommendation of no more than 250 people at outdoor gatherings and no more than 25 at indoor gatherings. For indoor gatherings, 20% of capacity will be allowed for venues that hold up to 2,000 people; 15% for a venue holding 2,001-10,000; and 10%, to a maximum of 3,750, for facilities holding over 10,000. Outdoor events will be allowed 25% of capacity for venues that hold up to 2,000 people; up to 20% for a venue holding 2,001-10,000; and 15% with a cap of 7,500 where more than 10,000 people

What’s next: The next regular board meeting is Monday, Oct. 19. The Mountaineers’ next home football game is Friday, Oct. 23, against Lampeter-Strasburg.

School board meetings: Board members discussed going back to live meetings but instead opted to continue livestreams online via Zoom. Board President Richard Gehman said he will bring up the topic again in November.