When: Ephrata Area School District board meeting live and via Zoom, April 26.

What happened: The board approved an agreement with KIT Network Cabling for an upgraded access control system.

Background: The system is for the hardware and the background software for the control system for all door access. The current system is more than 20 years old, and the upgrade would bring it up to date.

What it means: Using swipe cards, the new system will give the district the ability to track which access doors are being used and who has been going in and out. The district will be using Openpath Cloud Access Control System at an initial cost of $55,949, with an annual cost of $5,950 for subsequent years.

Fiber agreement: Board members approved a deal with PenTeleData for point-to-point dark fiber. This connection will provide essentially limitless fiber connection between Clay Elementary and the district data center. The connection will be lit with a 10-gig speed, an increase from the current 1-gig connection. The term is July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2041, at a cost of $464 per month.

Training: The board agreed to a contract with Mindset Works, which will facilitate two 60-minute training webinars for Brainology and Applied Brainology teachers for middle school students. This curriculum teaches students how to develop a growth mind set and essential social and emotional learning skills. The cost is about $6,166 for 2021-22.

Important dates: Graduation is at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at War Memorial Field. The rain date is 7 p.m. Friday, June 4. The awards ceremony is Thursday, May 20. Baccalaureate is Tuesday, June 1. The graduate parade — students will wear cap and gowns and be outside their former elementary schools — is at approximately 10:15 a.m. Thursday, May 27.

Next meetings: Monday, May 3, committee of the whole at the middle school media center; Monday, May 10, regular meeting in the middle school media center and via Zoom. Both meetings start at 7 p.m.