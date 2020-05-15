When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, May 11.

What happened: Property owners in the district may face up to a 3.2% increase to fund the $73.12 million spending plan in 2020-21, the board announced in a meeting on Zoom. As more data from state and federal resources becomes available in the next 30 days, the board will determine how much of a tax hike, if any, is necessary.

What it means: The maximum tax levy allowed by the state would be 17.8 mills. That means the owner of a property assessed at $173,338, the district average, would face a $95 increase.

Financial challenges: The financial fallout from COVID-19 is contributing to negative projections for district revenue. If the district were to pass a final budget with the maximum 3.2% tax hike, the district would expect to have a deficit of $1.45 million and would use its fund balance to offset that amount, district spokesperson Sarah McBee wrote in an email. “Due to the nature of budget and economic forecasts this year, the board felt it prudent to not prematurely rule out any option available to them when it comes to this important decision,” McBee wrote.

Budget cuts: Superintendent Brian Troop and his staff have considered altering some class sizes and pulling money from capital projects to offset the budget deficit to minimize impact on the students. With the possible cuts, Troop said he hopes to take the budget deficit down so that no tax increase is necessary.

Quotable: “This is why you have rainy day funds,” Troop said. “We will deplete a couple funds, but we can do it.”

What’s next: Final budget adoption is set for June 15.

Key dates: The last day of school will be June 4, while graduation is June 5.

Graduation: The latest graduation ceremony plan combines a drive-in movie theater experience with a traditional graduation. The plan has families in their cars with FM broadcast channel going through the ceremony. There would be three 8-by-13-foot video walls “so everyone has a good seat and can hear,” Troop said. Cars would drive up to staging area, while graduates and their families would remain in their cars through the ceremony. Each car would have an assigned space. He said there will be no handing diplomas through windows of cars. The diploma will be in a bag put on the side mirror of cars.

Meal plan: The board voted to extend the grab-and-go meals program until June 30. The district is serving 1,300 students twice a week.