When: Ephrata school board meeting, April 19.

What happened: Business Manager Kristee Reichard said the district will move the bid opening for its planned $38 million construction project to May 3. After discussions between Superintendent Brian Troop, architects and Reichard, they decided to move the bid opening because of supply-chain issues. There are issues with steel and getting some of the equipment, Reichard said.

Background: The project has three main components including an addition to Ephrata High School to accommodate expanded music and performing arts spaces. Also, a program called Project Build a Better Future, which teaches students ages 18-21 with special needs how to prepare for life outside the classroom, would move from the Washington facility to the high school. The headquarters for the student services department, also there, would move to the high school. The project also has a complete HVAC system replacement at Ephrata High School and Middle School.

The issue: The district is redesigning the high school addition from using bar joist to steel W bars, since they may not be able to get bar joists until March. Steel W bars are a different type of system that is is usually more expensive but is similar in quality, Reichard said. Because of bar joist being in such a demand, the expense has narrowed so it is more economical, she said.

Quote: “The concern is that if we try and hold this (project) and announce the bid in six to nine months from now, things could actually be worse than they are right now,” Reichard said. “There is a lot of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) money that has been given to districts, districts larger than us, especially in other states, (that) have been given hundreds of millions of dollars and they will be looking to do, or could be looking to do, some similar type project, especially the HVAC, so there could be a strain even more on the supply chain.”

Also: Reichard said the district is looking at changing some of the phasing of the project. They are looking for ways to allow work while school is in session, trying to extend some of the windows of the project plan.

Next meeting: The school board will meet April 26 live at the Ephrata Middle school and via Zoom.