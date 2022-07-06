When: Ephrata Area school board regular meeting, June 13.

What happened: Ephrata Area school board approved the final budget with a 2.9% tax hike to fund the district’s $82.12 million spending plan.

What it means for homeowners: The real estate tax levy will bump up from 17.72 mills to 18.23. For a property assessed at $174,513, homeowners will see a $3,181 real estate tax bill, an $89 increase. The new rate will take effect July 1.

The votes: Board member Timothy Stayer made the motion to set the tax rate at 2.9%, seconded by Philip Eby. Judy Beiler, Trisha Good, Nancy Aronson, as well as board President Chris Weber supported the motion. Tim Stauffer, Justin Showalter and David Wissler opposed. Wissler made an earlier motion to set the tax rate at 2.75% but did not receive a majority.

Discussion: Stayer said charter school costs seem to be “out of control” and costs of special education are rising, reasoning the tax hike. Beiler highlighted the uncertainty of not knowing when the state will pass its final budget. “In some years past, we’ve been stuck having to cover our costs. And unlike other districts, we have been prepared,” she said. Stauffer told the board he was optimistic about the economy and that he was looking more along the lines of a 2 or 2.5% increase.

Background: On May 9, the board approved the proposed final budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, with an $81.74 million spending plan based on a 4.2% real estate tax increase. That spending plan has been adjusted to $82.12 million since approving the preliminary budget. This is due to increases in salaries, benefits, and special education costs as well as a $90,000 increase in revenues.

Young investors: Being a “life ready graduate” is the district’s motto. During the last meeting of the school year, the board highlighted a team of students who have done this when it comes to managing investments: Liam Anderson, Anthony Boyle, Mason Byrne and Kevin Phillips. The students, advised by Paul McFarland, worked together as an investment team in The Stock Market Game to invest their $100,000 of virtual currency to compete and beat the S&P 500 Index. Ephrata’s high school team placed first among 81 teams in Central Pennsylvania and second among 490 teams in the state by earning $72,435 during the 10-week competition and exceeding the S&P 500 Index by 70.57%. The Stock Market Game is an online simulation of the global capital markets that engages students from grades four through high school in the world of economics, investing and personal finance. It is run by The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Foundation, an independent educational organization.

What’s next: Ephrata Area school board takes July off and will meet again Aug. 15.