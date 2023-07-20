When: Ephrata school board special meeting, July 10. Board member Lara Paparo was absent.

What happened: The board voted 7-0 to approve a $7.5 million athletic fields project at Ephrata Middle School. Board member Philip Eby abstained due to a conflict of interest.

More: While the fields are at the middle school, high school and community teams also use them, including high school varsity athletics, Business Manager Kristee Reichard said by email July 17.

Scope: Reichard said on July 17 the project will include a new turf softball stadium, a “replacement rug” and a new seating setup for Mountaineer Field, a new parking lot for the outer soccer fields with paved walking paths, and two buildings — one on each side of Hammon Avenue with bathrooms and a concession stand.

Funding: Money from the district’s capital projects account will fund the project.

Bid awards: The board granted the general construction award to Schlouch Inc. for $5.8 million; the mechanical construction award to Myco Mechanical Inc. for $172,000; the plumbing construction award to Ames Mechanical for $370,500; and the electrical construction award to Hirneisen Electric Inc. for $1.1 million.

Quotable: “I'm excited for Ephrata students and the Ephrata community to have an opportunity to enjoy these new, upgraded facilities," President Chris Weber said in a July 18 phone call.

Timeline: The project will begin on July 25 and is expected to be completed by March 1, 2024.

What’s next: The board will hold its committee of the whole meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 14, at the district building, 803 Oak Blvd., Ephrata.