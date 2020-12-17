When: School board meeting, Dec. 14.

What happened: The board gave a thumbs up to move to the next step in its planned $38 million construction project. After the regular meeting held via a Zoom video, board members viewed a presentation on the project and liked how the plan is coming together.

Quotable: “The purpose of tonight’s meeting is not to approve anything or take any board action, but we do want to get some final direction from the board, if this seems like where we want to go,” Superintendent Brian Troop said. “There will be a process and we can talk about the next steps, once we get to that point, after you get a chance to see the design.”

Presentation: During an nearly hour-long presentation, RLPS Architects showed the latest design elements for the project, which has three main components.

Part one: There would be an addition to Ephrata High School to accommodate expanded music and performing arts spaces. Also, a program called “Project Build a Better Future,” which teaches students ages 18-21 with special needs how to prepare for life outside the classroom, would move from Washington Elementary to the high school. The headquarters for the student services department, also at Washington, would move to the high school.

Part two: The district plans a complete HVAC system replacement at the high school.

Part three: The district also plans a complete HVAC system replacement at Ephrata Middle School.

Timeline: Kristee Reichard, business manager, said the district will look to get bid documents out in February then look for approval of bids at the March or April board meeting. She said they will look at debt later in the spring when they know what the cost might actually be and then look at bond issues.

Other news: The board approved the general fund budget opt-out resolution for 2021-22. The adjusted index for the 2021-22 fiscal year is 3.7%. The school board will not increase the rate of its real estate tax in excess of the adjusted index.

Snow days: Troop said the district has decided to handle snow days in the traditional manner for single days off this school year, but did reserve the option, if there is an event that will cause multiple days off, for the district to look to engage students virtually with some instruction so they don’t have to make up all the days. He said there were discussions, now that there is technology in every student’s hands, on how best to use that technology during snow days. For this year, students will continue to enjoy a snow day without school, he said.

Next meetings: The committee of the whole meeting is slated for Jan. 11 and the regular meeting for Jan. 25. Both are at 7 p.m.