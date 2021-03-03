When: Ephrata Area School District board meeting, March 1, via Zoom video.

What happened: The district is considering an agreement with a new transportation software vendor that will take students to their destinations, Business Manager Kristee Reichard told the board during its committee meeting. The potential deal with Transfinder will help the district manage bus and van routes and assign students to those vehicles.

Why it’s important: Approximately 775,000 miles are driven annually to transport students — living in the district or within 10 miles — who attend Ephrata public schools as well as nonpublic schools. The school transportation budget is $2.7 million, for which $950,000 is reimbursed by the state.

Software cost: The cost is $17,090 including the software and first year of service in the 2021-22 school year. Upon completion of the initial one-year term, the district will pay the annual service fee of $5,350 for software host services.

Virtual deals: Reichard also asked the board to consider approval of an agreement with APEX Learning Virtual School so students in the secondary grades can take classes online. The cost for 64 seats and the package is $11,100 for 2021-22. Reichard said this agreement costs significantly less than a previous vendor and meets the district’s needs. The board also discussed approving an amendment with Accelerate Education, an online curriculum provider for services at a cost of 10 seats for $1,090. The district is willing to extend the agreement to the end of the summer term, which is Aug. 22.

What’s next: The board will consider voting on the transportation software and virtual learning proposals at the regular meeting on March 15.

Ephrata Virtual Academy: Starting next month, the public will learn more about Ephrata Virtual Academy options on Blue Ridge Cable TV. The 30-second commercials are being developed by Ephrata High School students. The cable company offered to run the commercials for free from April through June.

Benefits of staying local: Superintendent Brian Troop said the Ephrata Virtual Academy offers the same education as cybercharter schools at a lower cost, while offering access to resources at the district, including the benefits of attending the brick-and-mortar school like athletics and extra-curricular activities, school supports and an Ephrata Area School District diploma.

Project update: The following are important dates for a school construction proposal known as the music/Washington/district office project. A competitive bidding process will be available for contractors March 17, with bid opening on April 19. The board will consider awarding contracts at the school board meeting April 26.