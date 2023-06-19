When: Ephrata school board meeting, June 12. Board members Judy Beiler and Tim Stauffer were absent.

What happened: The board voted 5-2 to pass the 2023-24 final budget that includes a 3.25% tax increase. Board members Philip Eby and Justin Showalter voted against the budget.

Background: At the May 8 meeting, the board passed a preliminary budget with a 5.1% tax increase, the highest the state allows under the Act 1 index. Passing a higher tax increase in the preliminary budget gave the board more flexibility to adjust the increase for the final budget, said President Chris Weber. A higher tax rate could not be passed by the district if the board went with a lower rate in the preliminary round.

Quotable: “Historically speaking, this board seems to be very interested in going to our max index and then getting more information for final adoption,” Weber said May 1, adding the board uses this process “traditionally.”

By the numbers: The budget includes expenditures of $84.45 million and revenue of $83.80 million. There is a deficit of $646,718, which will be covered by the district’s fund balance, Sarah McBee, media and community relations director said in a June 13 email. Staffing expenses make up 42.3% of the budget and benefits make up 28.9%. For 2023-24, the district projects spending $35.72 million on staffing. The largest benefits for employees — retirement and insurance (medical, dental, life and workers compensation) will cost the district $12.48 million and $9.23 million respectively.

Tax increase: The tax rate will increase from 18.23 to 18.82 mills, a 0.59 increase. A property with an average assessment of $177,102 will see a $104 increase, totaling $3,333.

Per capita tax: The board voted unanimously to remove the per capita tax, which is a loss of $178,000 in revenue. Ephrata was the only district in the county that still collected the per capita tax prior to the motion.

What’s next: The board will have a special meeting at 7 p.m. July 10 at the district board room, 803 Oak Blvd., Ephrata.