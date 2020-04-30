When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, April 27.

What happened: Superintendent Brian Troop presented two plans to honor graduating seniors — an in-person commencement on June 4 and a virtual ceremony as backup in case social distancing practices are still necessary because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plans were first discussed at the board’s committee of the whole meeting April 20 and then again addressed April 27 at the meeting on Zoom.

Details: The virtual ceremony would be on a video stream and include a slide of each student as they “virtually cross the stage,” Troop said. Student speeches and remarks from the administration, would be broadcast, following a similar pattern to a traditional graduation. During a phone interview, Troop emphasized the district will be responsive to what Gov. Tom Wolf says about closures, and the administration will make a decision on which plan to use about two weeks prior to June 4. Normally, graduation is outside with the middle school gym as an alternate site in case of bad weather. However, the close quarters inside the gym would not be suitable, Troop said.

Quotable: “The weather may trump the whole distancing plan for graduation,” Troop said in a phone call. “So a digital graduation may be the backup for bad weather.”

Virtual learning: During the April 20 committee meeting, Troop said students in fifth through 12th grades get a score of one point for a satisfactory completion of an assignment, with the number of assignments added together. Teachers will add the fourth marking period score and average that number with the three previous marking periods. “If kids keep pace with the work asked of them and do all those assignments, and fix it if it wasn’t satisfactory, they have a chance to average a 100% with the rest of their three marking periods,” Troop said during a phone interview. Children in kindergarten through fourth grade will continue progressing on their learning paths with teachers reaching out to them at least once a week.

Meal program: Treasurer Kristee Reichard told the board at its committee meeting the district started the meal program the second day of the shutdown and handed out more than 50,000 meals since March 17.

Looking ahead: At its May 4 committee meeting, the board will consider architectural plans for future school renovations. One element of the proposed project is to expand high school art and music facilities.