When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, March 13.

What happened: Ephrata’s new logo design approved last month left some members of borough council dissatisfied, and at the March 13 meeting an attempt was made to change it.

Background: An original logo, produced by Ephrata-based Quantum Marketing, depicts a row of trees and Ephrata’s distinctive store fronts. Behind the stores the popular walking trail meanders toward the horizon with the sun peeking out above Ephrata Mountain. The words “Borough of Ephrata” in all capital letters appear above “Est. 1891.” A glaring omission for some was total absence of the historic Ephrata Cloister.

Quotable: “We should reconsider it,” council member Gregory Zimmerman said. “That was the birthplace of Ephrata. The town expanded out from the Cloister,” he said.

Makeover attempt: Zimmerman suggested using Ephrata architect Thomas Weaver’s unsolicited alternate design, submitted a few weeks ago. Weaver’s design is based on the original logo but modifies the streetscape and adds the Cloister’s iconic Saal and Saron buildings along the walking trail halfway between the Main Street and the horizon.

The cost: Asked by council member Linda Martin about the cost of changing the logo and the resultant delay of the unveiling of Ephrata’s new website, Borough Manager Nancy Harris said the expense could range from $2,000 to $5,100 and push delay of the website back.

The vote: Zimmerman placed a motion on the table to officially reopen discussion on the logo, but it was defeated 6-2, with Vic Richard voting with Zimmerman. Richard has family ties to the Cloister and is an avid supporter of the site.

Other business: Council approved hiking Ephrata’s electric rates 14% to 15% to meet rising wholesale costs. Under the increase, the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatts a month will see rates go up about $16. Ephrata is one of about 35 boroughs in the state that are municipal power suppliers.

How it works: Ephrata is a member of American Municipal Power, a nonprofit wholesale power supplier that serves over 130 communities in eight states including Pennsylvania. Ephrata buys power from AMP, then sells it to residents. Ephrata may not sell power to residents outside the borough limits, nor can other suppliers serve residents inside the borough. Ephrata’s profits go into a fund that helps offset tax increases and can be tapped for capital projects.

Police chief sworn in: Mayor Ralph Mowen swore in Ephrata’s new police chief Christopher McKim “effective immediately.” McKim, who has served as interim chief since Jan. 3, gave the oath of office before a room packed with friends and family. As chief he will earn an annual salary of $121,000.

What’s on tap: Council cleared the way for Mainspring of Ephrata to serve alcohol at the following events: First Saturday Party on the Plaza on June 3, July 1, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2; Fourth Wednesday Happy Hour on May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23 and Sept. 27; and at the second annual New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31. Council also will allow the Ephrata Recreation Center to hold its annual Brewfest at Whistle Stop Plaza on June 24. The event will close Rose Alley from North State to