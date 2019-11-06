- When: Council meeting, Nov. 4.

- What happened: Council and Ephrata Police Department recognized three crossing guards during the meeting.

- Who’s who: Ethel Pratt was honored for 31 years of service, while Bill Peters was honored for 27 years. Another long-time crossing guard, Gloria Keller, with 25 years of service, was unable to attend.

- Quotable: “You’ve been there to make sure our kids get to school and get back home safely,” Officer Paul Moore said. “You’ve been amazing, and we want to thank all of you for your years of service.”

- Other business: Ephrata’s Development Activities Committee is recommending that the council approve a lease with Ephrata Recreation Center to continue its operations in the borough-owned building, but council President Susan E. Rowe suggested borough residents get a reduction of the membership fee. Adult memberships are $300, while students are $187, said Jim Summers, center director.

- What’s next: Council will vote on the lease agreement when it meets Nov. 11. The initial term will begin Jan. 1, 2020, and for the first three years the payment will be $1 a year. Beginning in January of 2023, the rec center will pay $12,000 annually.

For more local government news, click here.