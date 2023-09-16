When: Clay supervisors meeting, Sept. 11.

What happened: Representatives from the Ephrata Public Library attended the meeting to request Clay Township contribute $29,975 to the library for 2024. Supervisors did not take action on this item.

Past donations: In 2023, Clay Township contributed $22,500 plus a one-time donation of $5,000 from American Rescue Plans Act funds to the library. In 2022, the township contributed $22,800.

Stats: Danielle Shumate, library board member, presented stats about the library. In 2022, Clay Township residents checked out 4.96 items per person. They borrowed 34,016 physical library items, such as books and DVDs last year. In 2022, the library had 171,433 visitors.

Resignation: Abigail Balmer, the former assistant director, is serving as interim director due to the resignation of former executive director Penny Talbert, Brian Frey, board treasurer, wrote in a Sept. 7 email. Talbert's last day was July 26. Frey also wrote she did not give a reason for her resignation, but she left on good terms and provided an excellent transition for the interim director. The library board has formed a search committee to find a replacement for Talbert.

What’s next: In a Sept. 12 email, Township Manager Bruce Leisey said supervisors will make a decision about library funding during the upcoming budget process.

Next meeting: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. Sept. 26 in the township building at 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.