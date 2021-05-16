When: Akron Borough Council meeting, May 10.

What happened: Plans for a storybook trail in Akron’s Roland Park have fallen through.

Background: Ephrata Public Library had hoped to construct the trail consisting of storyboards on 20 separate poles in the park. The library has purchased the poles and Akron Borough was asked to install them in the park. However, problems arose when Akron officials announced at the April 12 meeting they planned to recoup the labor costs estimated between $1,500 and $2,000 by deducting the amount from future library donations. The library objected to that proposal.

What’s next: The library is seeking to place the storybook trail in another municipality.

Also: Council voted to award a contract for a new website to WebTek Design and Marketing of Akron. The company’s bid was for $5,500. Hosting will cost $29.95 per month, billed every six months. The company has 90 days to create the new site.

Town’s history: Resident Dick Wanner addressed the status of a commemorative 125th anniversary book celebrating Akron Borough. The book is due to the printer on May 28. The books will be sold for $10 each and will be available at borough hall and at Akron Day in the Park on June 12.

Next meeting: Borough Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 24 at the borough hall.