When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Whether it’s chasing a suspected criminal or finding a confused family member who has wandered away, the Ephrata Police Department will now have the benefit of an eye in the sky to help them in their duties. To aid police, Borough Council approved the authorization of an application to the Federal Aviation Administration for a certificate of authorization to operate the department’s unmanned aircraft system, or drones, as a public entity within the jurisdiction served by the department.

Background: The police department’s drone program actually began in 2016 when three police officers were certified by the Federal Aviation Administration to serve as drone pilots. The department has four certified pilots and three drones. The department’s largest drone — one with thermal camera capabilities for nighttime operations — was donated by WellSpan Community Hospital as part of a safety initiative, Ephrata police Chief John Petrick said. Also, a significant battery donation for the drones was given to the police department by the Cocalico Valley Post 3376 VFW. The drone policy is posted on the department’s website for the public to read.

Why it matters: The three drones to be used by the police are each suited to different purposes. They can be used for photographing crime scenes, searching for missing people or fugitives and providing “situational awareness” for various emergency responses, Petrick explained.

Quotable: “This department's drone capabilities are exceptional and provide our officers with another tool in their toolbox in order to assist in providing exceptional police services,” Petrick said.