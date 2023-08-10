When: Ephrata Township board of supervisors meeting, Aug. 1.

What happened: Representatives of Ephrata Police Department presented a proposal for a new five-year contract starting in 2025 that would cost the township $2.2 million for the first year with an average increase of 3.5% per year.

Background: The department has provided services to the township since 2005, but its contract ends Dec. 31, 2024. In March, supervisors approved a feasibility study with Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department to seek a proposal for future services. NLCRPD is headquartered in Clay Township.

More: NLCRPD presented its proposal at the July 18 meeting. NLCRPD’s proposed five-year contract would cost the township a projected $1.7 million for the first year with an estimated annual increase of 5%.

Critique: Ephrata police Chief Chris McKim said he has “great respect” for NLCRPD and acknowledged that the regional model does work for some municipalities, particularly in rural areas. However, he critiqued the NLCRPD proposal, specifically the frequency in which it mentioned the term “estimated” when referring to cost. He said the 2025 contribution rate of $1.7 million does not include start-up and buy-in costs, totaling $941,492. Another cost not included in that proposal was data, case file and evidence transfer fees, McKim said. Ephrata police’s record management vendor estimated that to be $30,000.

More: McKim also feels the requirement for Ephrata to provide a regional police substation is “going backwards.” As a result of the 2005 merger between township and borough police, Ephrata police officers now operate out of one station a little over half a mile from the border. He vowed there would not be any disruption of service should the township renew its contract.

Credit: Borough Manager Nancy Harris said the borough is offering the township a $200,000 “loyalty credit,” which would be applied to the 2024 payments. “It’s important to us to keep the police services,” Harris said.

Public support: Carolann Craft, manager of the Walmart at 890 East Main Street, said the Ephrata police department is a “huge asset,” and she would like to see the “great partnership” continue. Ephrata-based commercial developer Scott Cover said the synergy between the township and the borough is key. Ridge Avenue resident Torrey Landis said he was willing to pay more in taxes to ensure rapid response times. He shared a personal story in which Ephrata police saved his son from choking.

Quotable: “They’re first responders — it’s not just about criminal activity these guys respond to,” Landis said.

What’s next: Supervisors will decide this fall which police force it will use starting in 2025.

Next meeting: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. Aug. 15.