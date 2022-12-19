Ephrata Police Chief John Petrick is leaving the position, effective January 2.

“An unexpected opportunity came about in Centre County,” Petrick, 55, said. “There was an open police chief position available.”

Petrick, whose family still lives in Centre County, will be Ferguson Township police chief. He came to Ephrata after serving as chief of police administration in State College, where he was instrumental in centralizing services at the many Penn State campuses throughout the state. Previously, he was police chief in Patton Township, Centre County.

“This will get me closer to family and back home,” Petrick said.

The resignation was not totally unexpected, borough officials said.

“He came to me some time ago and said he was going to put his name in,” said Ephrata Mayor Ralph Mowen. “I said ‘Chief, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.’ ”

“He will be missed,” Borough Council President Thomas Reinhold said. “We appreciate the expertise he brought to the job the last two years.”

Looking back on his time in Ephrata, Petrick notes that his department became one of the few police agencies in the state to be accredited by the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission. Only 13 percent of the state’s 1,200 police departments are accredited.

However, Petrick said his greatest achievement was strengthening his department’s visibility and engagement with the community. That passion dates back to the early days of his career as a beat cop in New York City’s 5th Precinct and walking along the sidewalks of Little Italy and Chinatown.

“I had a community policing beat and I was responsible for engaging the community, problem solving, building relationships,” Petrick said.

Earlier this year, he began what he calls the Park, Walk and Talk Initiative under which officers get out of their patrol cars in populated areas and greet the citizens.

Petrick also expanded school walk-throughs and engagement with kids, going so far as serving lunch to elementary school kids.

“His push was to get people to understand that cops are good people and not to be feared. Whether we will continue forward in that vein will depend entirely on the new chief,” said Mowen, who hopes to appoint an interim chief at the Jan. 3 borough reorganization meeting.

Then will come the search for a new chief unless borough council intends to hire within the department.

“I feel privileged to have been Ephrata’s police chief, and I’ve worked with fine officers and staff,” Petrick said. “This has been a blessing. I’ve had a wonderful, wonderful time here. This department has done great things and will continue to do great things for this community. Everyone is to be commended. I am so proud to have led this fine organization."