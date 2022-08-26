When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 16.

What happened: Ephrata police Chief John Petrick announced an arrest was made in robberies at multiple Ephrata-area Turkey Hill convenience stores in June and July. He commended the efforts of the entire department, describing it as a “true team effort.”

The suspect: Colby Mummaw was charged with two counts of robbery and possession of instruments of a crime, and one count of unlawful restraint and simple assault. He is currently incarcerated for state parole violations at the Lancaster County Prison.

Details: The first robbery took place June 20 at 903 S. State St. A man pointed a pistol at a female clerk and then tied her hands behind her back, police said. The man took money from a safe, police said. A month later on July 21, police say the same man pointed a BB/pellet gun at a male clerk at the Turkey Hill at 3585 Rothsville Road. The clerk refused his demands for money. In response, police say, the man shot the clerk with a pellet. The suspect fled both scenes.

Quotable: “Any type of robbery is horrific,” Petrick said.

Halloween: Supervisors will decide whether to set a rain date for trick-or-treating after Ephrata Borough Council decides first at their October meeting.

Animals: Vice Chair Ty Zerbe questioned Ephrata police responding to 17 animal complaint calls in July, calling it “strange.” Petrick said he can provide the information and also suspected the origin of the calls was due to noise. “Seventeen is pretty high for a month,” Zerbe said.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.