- When: Council meeting, Aug. 6.

- What happened: The Ephrata Police Department proposed creating an outside police shooting range in a wooded area between Route 897 and Main Street.

- Quotable: “This is an area we proposed simply because it’s wooded; it does have a hill on one side; and with noise abatement, the trees will help with that noise of the firearms,” Lockhart said.

- The need: Lockhart said they are proposing the range to make scheduling of training easier. They now use the range of a neighboring police department and must follow its rules and schedule. With 34 police officers, it can be a struggle to get the schedules to fit.

- Details: Lockhart said the range would meet National Rifle Association and Environmental Protection Agency standards. He said they currently are shooting 16 days a year and can’t imagine using it more than 30 times a year. Shooting times would be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Night shoots are required, but for anything after 4 p.m., neighbors would be notified.

- Discussion: Council members and police officials discussed a variety of issues, including noise, active shooter training, safety features and nearby residents. Council made no decision on the matter.