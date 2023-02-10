When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Feb. 6.

What happened: Nancy Harris, 60, was named borough manager six months after she became interim manager.

Background: Harris has worked for the borough for 28 years. She became interim manager in September when then-borough manager Michael McKenna resigned for health reasons.

Quotable: “I’m excited because I think there’s a lot of opportunity out there to do things to really move the borough forward,” she said after the meeting. “I’m happy to help my co-workers. We’ve had a lot of changes in personnel. I’m going to try to bring stability.”

Ephrata branding: Council got a look at Ephrata’s new logo. The finished logo, produced by Ephrata-based QNTM Marketing, depicts a row of trees and Ephrata’s distinctive store fronts. Behind the stores, a winding path, inspired by the community’s popular rail trail, meanders toward the horizon with the sun peeking out above Ephrata Mountain. The words “Borough of Ephrata” in all capital letters appear above “Est. 1891.” Craig Kazda, vice president of QNTM Marketing, said the design depicts a rising sun, which represents “the dawn of a new day.” The downtown historic buildings represent “part of the vitality of the town as a whole.” Also revealed was a new tagline or motto: “Grow, Connect, Prosper.”

Quotable: “We as a community are growing by the connections we share for our collective prosperity,” Kazda explained.

Reaction: Not everyone on council felt the connection. Council member Victor Richard, who has family ties dating back to the Ephrata Cloister, was unhappy that the historic site was not mentioned in any form. At least, he said, the word “history” should be added. He said the cloister was where Ephrata began so there needs to be some tie-in. Mayor Ralph Mowen echoed Richard’s concerns. He too would like to see “history” added to the tagline at a minimum. “The Cloister is where Ephrata started and to ignore it in our logo is not right,” Mowen said. Steve Aronson, a cloister volunteer, expressed disappointment, saying the cloister is “the most visited historic site in northern Lancaster County” and draws many visitors from abroad including, just recently, the Brazilian ambassador to the United Nations. “I think ignoring it is short-sighted,” Aronson said.

Rationale: Council Vice President Linda Martin, who was on the task force of community leaders to create the logo, said she understood the frustration over the cloister’s exclusion. “The problem we had with it was how to incorporate it into the design,” she said. “It was not overlooked. We talked about it quite a bit.”

What’s next: The logo and tagline could well be a sticking point at the next voting session at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 in council chambers, 124 S. State St., Ephrata.