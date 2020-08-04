When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Aug. 3.

What happened: Mayor Ralph Mowen said he is considering using his veto power if council, when it meets on Aug. 10, passes a proposed ordinance aimed at economic revitalization. Mowen said he would have 10 days after it is passed to cast a veto.

At issue: The Local Economic Revitalization Taxes Act helps economically depressed or deteriorating areas by exempting property owners from being taxed for the assessed value of any improvements being made. The borough is considering the Local Economic Revitalization Taxes Act ordinance to address buildings in the core of Ephrata’s business district.

Quotable: “I have strong concerns with this ordinance,” Mowen told council. “I walked the area covered in the map and looked at the list of properties, and I am struggling to find a myriad of deteriorating properties in our downtown.”

Background: Last month, Borough Manager Bob Thompson presented a map of the proposed area in the business district along East and West Main streets. Borough solicitor James McManus said Mainspring of Ephrata, an economic development organization, set the Local Economic Revitalization Taxes Act project in motion, after noticing areas along Main Street that needed revitalization or were in need of remodeling. “I don’t believe we’d be enacting an illegal ordinance,” McManus said, noting the measure would be a development-related ordinance and a tax-incentive ordinance combined. According to Mowen, the borough’s planning and zoning boards reviewed the proposed ordinance and had some concerns that were not addressed.

Council reaction: Council President Susan Rowe said she shares some of the mayor’s concerns, having researched the Local Economic Revitalization Taxes Act and found it is aimed at helping blighted areas. Councilman Ricky Ressler had a different opinion. “I wouldn't call the downtown distressed, but it is struggling,” Ressler said. “I don't think you need to have a wasteland downtown to get some help with taxes.”