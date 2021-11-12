When: Ephrata Borough council meeting, Nov. 8.

What happened: Mayor Ralph Mowen publicly denounced rumors that Ephrata is trying to defund its police department.

Quotable: “It’s ludicrous,” he said. “Not true. The police department is well funded.”

Background: The rumor seems to have emerged after Borough Council failed to create a community policing program suggested by Mowen and police Chief John Petrick. The concern among council was that to do so right now would necessitate a tax increase because it involved hiring two more officers. However, a grant was applied for, and Mowen said he is waiting to hear the results of that application. “When and if we get the grant, we’ll be back,” Mowen said.

Other business: Council voted to approve an unbudgeted transfer of $300,000 from the general fund to the mobile equipment fund, which holds a balance of about $600,000. The transfer will help replenish the fund in light of two major purchases including a large bucket truck and a new dump truck. Each is expected to cost $275,000.

War memorial restoration: Resident Gary Klinger addressed the board concerning the status of an antique light standard at the intersection of Park Avenue and West Main Street. His concern was that the cast iron pole — surmounted by four round glass globes containing lights — was in a state of deterioration. The pole was erected on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1922, by the American Legion Cloister Post 429 as a memorial to veterans who served in World War I.

History lesson: At the time of its installation, the memorial light was placed atop Ephrata’s lone traffic light pole in the center of the intersection of State and Main streets. When modern traffic lights were installed years later, the pole was relocated to Main and Park on a grassy island that also contained trees with plaques dedicated to veterans. “I’d like to volunteer to help get it restored,” Klinger said. He also pointed out that while memorial plaques remain on the island, some of the trees no longer stand. He suggested the borough’s Shade Tree Committee get involved.

The cost: Borough Manager Bob Thompson said the pole had recently been “hit by a car and damaged.” He said that he just received an estimate of $15,000 to restore it. A claim has been submitted to the motorist’s insurance company. The pole which was broken into pieces is currently with a welding shop being assessed.

What’s next: Thompson said officials are putting together a firm estimate and trying to determine if it is better to restore the light fixture or replace it with a replica. Councilman Tom Reinhold suggested that if the pole can be restored, then perhaps it should be moved to a less vulnerable spot such as Whistle Stop Plaza. Mowen, himself a veteran, told Klinger he will work with him on the pole’s restoration. As for the missing trees, Thompson said several got diseased and were removed. He also said the borough is looking at the “entire project.”