When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, May 10.

What happened: Council on May 10 put into motion the final phase of the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail. By a unanimous vote council approved a motion allowing Hanover Engineering to prepare two grants to finish the rail trail from West Chestnut Street to the borough line adjacent to Autumn Hills development.

How it works: A state multimodal transportation fund grant would come with a 30% match by the borough and the second is a state greenways trails and recreation grant with a 15% match. Councilman Melvin Weiler said the grants “will assist in the design and construction of the remaining section of the rail trail.” The cost of preparing the grants is not to exceed $7,000. The rail trail expansion is budgeted at $535,000.

Other business: Council approved a new borough manager job description. Bob Thompson announced his retirement will be next January, and the hiring process for his successor is underway. Thompson hopes to have is replacement hired and on the job by no later than August.

Ephrata Fair: Council approved a request by the Ephrata Farmers Day Association to hold the 102nd Ephrata Fair on the borough streets and in Grater Park during the week of Sept. 21-24. The fair association also requested use of the usual list of streets for the fair parade Sept. 22 as well as restricted use of South State Street and Meadow Valley Road from 4 p.m. until the parade’s conclusion. Approval is pending required insurance as well as receipt of a state Department of Transportation special events permit needed for the street fair.