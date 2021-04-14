When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, April 12.

What happened: By a narrow margin, Borough Council voted to send its solicitor April 21 to a zoning hearing in a case involving a local business. Owners of the Historic Smithton Inn, 900 W. Main St., are seeking a variance to the zoning laws that will allow them to expand outdoor dining by about 36 seats. Such an expansion would require an additional nine parking spaces.

The vote: Borough Council voted 4-3 to send solicitor James McManus to the meeting to represent the borough’s interests and concerns. Councilman Ricky Ressler joined Linda Martin and President Susan Rowe in opposition to sending McManus “without clear guidance” regarding council’s wishes. Martin said the Zoning Hearing Board has its own solicitor so sending McManus duplicates duties and spends taxpayer money.

At issue: Zoning Officer Zack Rineer said parking is “a big issue.” Last year, he said, Smithton got a variance that gave them a year to add two spaces. That has not been done. The ordinance requires parking to be on-site but does provide for shared parking so long as it’s within 500 feet of the business. Smithton has been sending overflow traffic to the Ephrata Recreation Center, which is outside that distance.

Quotable: “Now they want to move to dining outside, which would essentially be adding 36 more seats to their restaurant, and they don’t really have the capability of adding any more parking spaces to the site as it is,” Rineer said.

Business responds: Contacted after the meeting, Smithton owner Rebecca Gallagher said she is not adding any seating. Those 36 seats have been there for the past several years. She said the difference is that, in the past, the borough had only been counting the 18 seats inside the building. “It’s not so much an expansion as it is we want to be able to use it for what we’ve been using it for all along,” she said. No additional traffic is being created. As for outside dining, she said, that is not new either. Customers order food inside at the bar and it is brought out to them. She said construction of the two parking spaces was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The full year time limit is not yet expired, and work has already begun on those two spots, Gallagher said. Overflow parking will continue at the rec center with permission. She said her customers use the front of the lot, which does not interfere with the rec center’s patrons.

Other business: Council approved a request by Mainspring of Ephrata to permit beer and wine sales at upcoming downtown events. This request includes Party at the Plaza events at Whistle Stop Plaza on June 19, Aug. 21 and Oct. 2, and three Whistle Stop Plaza events on May 19, June 23 and July 14 between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Supporting the arts: Council also voted to approve $10,500 in Cultural Arts grants. The Ephrata Public Library’s summer reading program will receive $3,000; EPAC’s Center Stage Theatre Camp, $1,800; Ephrata Concert Band’s free concerts in the park, $2,000; Ephrata Cloister Associates for winter programs, $800; Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley for a new museum exhibit, $1,000; Ephrata Rec Center for summer camp programs, $1,200; and the Eicher Arts Center’s free Sunday programs will receive $700.