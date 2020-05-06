When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, May 4.

What happened: Ephrata Area School District Superintendent Brian Troop is seeking borough permission for a drive-thru graduation ceremony on June 4. A borough official read Troop’s request during the meeting, which was held for council members on the videoconferencing platform Zoom but not available to the public at home.

Residents were welcome to attend in person, following social distancing at the borough hall, where Council President Susan Rowe and Borough Manager D. Robert Thompson were stationed. Council will vote May 11 on Troop’s request.

Details: The district included borough approval in its plans because Ephrata High School’s Class of 2020 would be using a borough street — Old Mill Road — to leave the War Memorial parking lot to drive into the high school’s parking lot. The school district also is seeking the help of fire police and police officers to manage traffic that evening. Tentatively, graduating seniors would drive toward Oak Road and turn into the area behind the high school to receive their diplomas.

Budget concerns: In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the borough is trying to minimize expenses because of a reduction in expected revenues, Thompson said. While the borough isn’t seeing any reduction in sales of services such as water, sewer and electric, the collections for those services is down, Thompson said. He said the borough is seeing a reduction in real estate tax payments, transfer taxes and earned income tax.

Quotable: “We’re asking our managers to only make necessary expenditures,” Thompson said after the meeting. “Extending the rail trail or beginning the dog park, those are examples of projects we’re holding off on until we learn the full impact.”

Loan forgiveness: The borough is considering to forgive loans to Ephrata Recreation Center in the amount of $22,000 and to Ephrata Performing Arts Center for $26,230. The borough will likely take action May 11.

Public input: Brian Hoffman, one of two members of the public attending the meeting, complained Grater Park was barricaded to prevent entrance on May 3. Hoffman said the first Sunday of every month, from April through October, is designated Motorcycle Sunday, when local cyclists meet at the park. The decision to close the park was made by Mayor Ralph Mowen who considered the gathering a potential public safety issue and felt social distancing could be compromised.

Looking ahead: The borough received requests from the Ephrata Farmers Day Association in connection with the proposed 102nd Ephrata Fair. Putting together the fair takes months of advance preparation, and organizers need the borough’s approval for use of streets, for closure of streets for the parade, and for use of the parks before they can start choosing concessions and entertainment. The request will be addressed May 11.