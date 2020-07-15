When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, July 13.

What happened: Council President Susan Rowe addressed the vitriol aimed at council members and herself through emails and phone calls, as well as other social media sites. Constructive criticism is appreciated, Rowe said, but what’s happening now doesn’t fall into that category.

Quotable: “The borough is not heartless,” Rowe said. “We do not deserve any hateful, aggressive statements ... not name-calling and not idle threats ... when the public verbally assaults any member of council, that affects all of us.”

Thankless job: Mayor Ralph Mowen said the comments show a lack of respect. Rowe noted Borough Council members are volunteers and don’t receive compensation.

Downtown development: Borough solicitor James McManus presided over a hearing for a proposed ordinance to create a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program to incentivize property investment and redevelopment.

Why it matters: A state-approved LERTA district helps economically distressed or deteriorating areas by exempting property owners from being taxed for the assessed value of the improvements they make. Borough Manager Bob Thompson presented a map of the proposed LERTA area, which centers on properties in the borough’s business district along East and West Main Street and North and South State Street.

What’s next: The hearing will be continued until the Aug. 10 voting session of council to give the public more time to comment.