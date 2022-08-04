When: Ephrata Borough Council work session on Aug. 1.

What happened: Mainspring of Ephrata requested a resolution of support from the council as the downtown revitalization group seeks to become a Keystone Community. Sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the Keystone Community program encourages public/private partnerships in supporting community initiatives. To be named a Keystone Community, Mainspring must show proof of sustainable funding and a five-year strategic plan. Because the meeting was a nonvoting session, council indicated it would vote in support of the resolution at an upcoming meeting.

Contest: Mainspring of Ephrata Executive Director Joy Ashley informed the board of a Bark for Your Park contest, where people vote online for their favorite dog park. The event is sponsored by PetSafe pet products. Ashley said more than 100 dog parks across the country applied to be included in the contest, but only 35 were accepted. Three of those parks, Ashley said, are from Pennsylvania, including Ephrata Unleashed, the borough’s dog park, which is just entering the construction stage. Ashley urged council and residents to go to petsafe.net and click on the link in order to vote. There is no limit to the number of votes a person can cast, but they may cast only one vote per day. The park with the most votes wins a $25,000 prize, Ashley said.

Land sale: The board discussed selling a triangular parcel of land measuring 5,370 square feet to Ephrata Area School District. The 1.29-acre tract behind the middle school, part of a 15.2-acre parcel in the Lincoln Heights Recreational Area, would be used by the school district as a softball field. The selling price is $53,000.

Pool closure: Council discussed the upcoming dog swim at the community pool on Saturday, Sept. 3, during Labor Day weekend. The pool itself will close to the public the previous weekend. The pool will not be open over Labor Day weekend due to a loss of lifeguards and other staff, many of whom are college students headed back to school.