When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting Nov. 14.

What happened: Council member Vic Richard took issue with Mainspring of Ephrata after being told that the outside door leading to the restrooms at the borough-owned train station was unlocked without council approval. The door was locked following an incident when sewer lines in the restrooms were blocked by syringes and needles flushed down the toilet.

Details: Locking the outer door forced those using the bathrooms to enter the station. However, after sharps boxes were installed in the restrooms, Mainspring director Joy Ashley had the outside door unlocked because having people pass through the station was disruptive to Mainspring employees whose offices are in the station. Richard felt that Mainspring overstepped its boundaries by unlocking the door without asking the borough.

More info: Interim Borough Manager Nancy Harris said since Mainspring is starting to convert the station into Santa’s workshop, the bathroom door outside had to be unlocked. Harris also said that before Santa moves in, the sewer lines will be cleaned again in case any additional needles were flushed.

Quotable: “Families walking through with little children don’t need that,” Harris said.

Dog park: Council passed new rules for the soon-to-open Ephrata Unleashed Dog Park, one of which bans children under 14 for safety reasons.

Major purchases: Council voted to purchase a new wheel loader for $298,879. Also, council voted to approve a bid of $46,612.11 to Facility Solutions Group to replace fluorescent lighting in the Ephrata Public Library with LED lighting. Of that amount, the borough will pay half, with the rest coming from a Keystone grant.

Leaf bags: At the end of the meeting Harris announced that the leaf bags in the borough hall lobby are the last ones available to residents this year. She said the cost this year was $11,760 for the purchase of 28,000 leaf bags. However, next year Harris said the borough expects to pay 53 cents a bag instead of the 42 cents charged this year. Harris has budgeted $36,000 to cover both fall leaf bags and spring grass clipping bags. “We may have to do something else,” she said.