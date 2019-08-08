When: Council meeting, Aug. 5.
What happened: Mayor Ralph Mowen read a letter to Borough Council praising Ephrata’s “small-town feel,” attractive homes and friendly businesses; the letter came from an out-of-state couple who just happened to spend some time recently in the borough. Protecting Ephrata’s hometown atmosphere is one reason council members said they will likely vote on Aug. 12 to prevent video gaming terminals from being allowed in the borough’s truck stops and gas stations.
Why it matters: A new state law allows municipalities to opt out of allowing video gaming terminals in borough truck stops and gas stations.
Quotable: Councilwoman Linda Martin said residents are “afraid of those places becoming like mini-casinos.” Councilman Tom Reinhold also denounced the video gaming terminals, which he said are “like slot machines.”
In other matters: The Black Forest Brewery at 301 W. Main St. is applying for a variance to increase its parking area due to expansion. Black Forest is asking for seven additional parking spaces. Under current zoning requirements the business is allowed 27 parking spaces for customers of the bed and breakfast and brewpub, along with employees. However, council members said homeowners along North Oak Street who don’t have off-street parking may be impacted if the brewery gets more parking spaces. Thus, council will send a member of its Development Activities Committee to a zoning hearing to share council’s concerns about the parking issue.