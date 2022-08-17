When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Aug. 8.

What happened: Council decided to consider rezoning a slice of land at 183 S. Market St. to have a lower density.

Background: The land, currently a cornfield, is part of a larger tract that is zoned residential medium density. Borough Manager Michael McKenna said the tract is roughly 6 or 7 acres but the exact size won’t be determined until it’s surveyed. Rezoning wouldn’t impact a plan to build 24 semi-detached homes adjacent to the Richard L. Sensenig Co. roofing firm. In the same neighborhood, developers are planning a three-story, 30-unit apartment building on the site of the former BB&T Bank at Hummer Avenue and West Main Street.

Quotable: “By going from medium density to low density it matches the existing zoning in the development that is there now,” said council member Linda Martin, who resides in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood. “We’re not trying to stop development, but we want what comes in to match what is already existing. ... We want to zone the parcel so that if somebody wants to develop it, it can’t be a monstrosity.”

Residents’ support: About a dozen Lincoln Heights area residents showed up at Council’s meeting in support of the rezoning. Tony Zbrzezny of 219 Julia Road said the rezoning “will help to keep the integrity of the neighborhood.” He said every neighbor he spoke with says they are not against development but do want to protect the neighborhood integrity.

“Ideally we’d love to see it stay a cornfield, but we know things are going to change,” he said. “We are willing to compromise.”

Lee Sanders moved into the neighborhood 44 years ago, settling here because of “the nature of the community, the nature of the neighborhood.” He said he raised his family here.

“It’s a very important community for us,” Sanders said, urging council to “seriously consider” making the zoning change.

What’s next: The zoning change requires a zoning hearing.

School district: The board voted to sell a 1.29 acre triangular parcel of land measuring 5,370 square feet to the Ephrata Area School District. The district wants the land for a girls softball field. The selling price is $53,000. Also, Fulton Elementary School students were given the go-ahead to place American flags at the Winters Memorial on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

Other business: Council approved a request from Pioneer Fire Company to close South State Street from West Franklin to West Fulton and the West Franklin Street parking lot on Aug. 27 between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for ceremonies in regards to Pioneer housing its new ladder truck. They also voted to allow Boy Scout Troop 38 use of the parking lots at the Major Winters Memorial Trail and borough hall during the Ephrata Fair.