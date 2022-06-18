When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, June 6.

What happened: Borough Council approved a resolution allowing the borough to purchase electrical energy blocks over the next three years to hedge against spiking energy prices for its electric customers.

Quotable: “If we don’t buy blocks at set values then we’re at the mercy of the daily market,” Steve Morrison, Ephrata’s director of utilities, said. “Every day we would pay whatever that day’s price is. Obviously some days we will be paying more than that day’s market, but primarily we’ll be paying less than the market rate. We projected that the market will continually go up, so we want to pay a flat rate.”

How it works: The purchase of energy blocks at the not to exceed price of $69 per megawatt hour will lock the borough’s rate through 2023, 2024 and 2025. Ephrata is one of 35 Pennsylvania boroughs that are Municipal Power Suppliers, providing electrical power exclusively to their residents.

Also: Borough Council voted to hire a public relations firm to rebrand Ephrata and enhance its online presence. Quantum Dynamix LLC of Lancaster has been contracted to improve information-sharing over social media platforms when announcing community events, road closures and public safety issues. The public relations firm will spend about three months developing a communications brand at a cost of between $17,250 and $21,500. This will be followed by a 12-month communication strategy at a cost of $4,300 per month.

Police recording fees: Council approved a request by police Chief John Petrick to charge “reasonable fees” for copies of police recordings, both video and audio. The fee would include a non-refundable charge of $125 plus $200 per hour for processing with a minimum of one hour, for a total of at least $325. This same system is used by Manheim Township and Northern Lancaster County Regional police departments.

Emergency drill: Council approved a request by Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital to close Third Street on June 14 for an emergency drill.