When: Council meeting, Dec. 9.
What happened: Council approved a 2020 budget with revenues of approximately $44.5 million and expenses of $46.4 million. Since expenses exceed revenue, money will be used from the general fund to balance the budget.
Taxes: The millage rate will remain at 1.765 mills. The owner of a property assessed at $150,000 will pay $264 in taxes, said Christine Moore, director of administration and finance.
Quotable: “I’m very happy to see that we budgeted for a few exciting amenities for our residents for 2020,” said Councilwoman Linda Martin, who serves on the budget and finance committees. These include plans to expand the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail, build a dog park and implement some community pool improvements.
Changes: Moore also gave council a presentation on a few changes in the budget, including $3,000 to the Economic Development Fund for Mainspring to make improvements at the Whistle Stop Plaza. Those improvements include new tables and chairs, a bike rack, better signage and landscaping.
— Marylouise Sholly, Ephrata Review Correspondent