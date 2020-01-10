When: Council reorganization meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Susan E. Rowe was reappointed president, and Thomas Reinhold was reappointed vice president. Melvin Weiler was reappointed president pro tem.
Other business: Council approved a down payment of $16,000 on a lease-to-purchase agreement of 14 new police vehicles, as recommended by the Public Safety Committee. Lt. Thomas Shumaker said the total cost of up-fitting all vehicles with necessary police equipment will be slightly over $760,000.
— Marylouise Sholly, Ephrata Review Correspondent