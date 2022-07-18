When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, July 11.

What happened: Council approved a $225,000 contract to construct the much-anticipated 40,000-square-foot dog park on the borough-owned Haller Homestead property along Old Mill Road. The Ephrata Unleashed Dog Park Committee, which is leading the project, is an affiliate of Mainspring of Ephrata.

The cost: Council awarded the dog park contract to CPA Pavement Services of Harrisburg. The developer’s bid was considerably over the borough’s budgeted figure of $173,000 but well under the bids of three other firms. The $52,000 difference will be made up by funds from the public works department’s complex improvements capital projects account. The higher cost of the dog park means a $390,000 salt storage facility budgeted for this year will be postponed.

What it will look like: Located adjacent to the Community Gardens, the park will be divided into two areas, one for large dog and another for small animals. The park will feature a handicap accessible double-gated entrance. The park will be opened to the public with rules clearly posted, and cameras and lights to provide the needed safety and security measures.

Timeline: No exact schedule for construction has been made yet, but the work will commence soon, Ephrata Borough Manager Michael McKenna said. The goal is to have the park completed by this fall.

Also: Council approved requests by Mainspring of Ephrata to hold its annual Christmas in Ephrata event, which includes the arrival of Santa Claus and the community tree lighting on Nov. 25. Council also gave permission for a Holiday Christmas Market on Nov. 26. This event includes Christmas vendors, crafts and activities for kids. The Visitors Center and train station will serve as Santa’s headquarters from Nov. 1 until Jan. 7.