When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Oct. 3.

What happened: Council is contemplating placing sharps boxes in its public restrooms so used needles and syringes can be properly disposed of. At the workshop meeting, the board mulled purchasing two boxes for the train station in Whistle Stop Plaza. Interim Borough Manager Nancy Harris said two would cost about $50 each.

Quotable: “We heard at the public safety committee meeting that disposal of the medical waste could cost $300 to $500,” Harris said. “If the committee votes to go forward with this, we’ll include an item in the budget for about $1,000 for purchasing the containers, assuming we’ll only have to dispose of them one time a year.”

Hazardous waste: Councilman Alan Buohl, who chairs the public safety committee, stressed the importance of doing something about needle and syringe disposals at the train station. On two recent occasions, public works crews had to clear out the sewer system at the train station because it was clogged by flushed syringes and needles. To curb such behavior, the side entrance of the station leading from the plaza to the restrooms is now locked, only allowing restroom access through the train station. “We don’t want the staff of Mainspring or public works people to get stuck with any needles, or any innocent person from our community walking in there in flip-flops and stepping on a needle,” Buohl said. “I think it’s important that we do this.”

A positive approach: “It gives people a chance to do the right thing and put them in the box,” Councilman Vic Richard said. “If they use it or not, we’re giving them a positive option.”

Placing more: He also suggested placing them in the restrooms in Grater Park, but council Vice President Linda Martin wanted more information on details such as cost and disposal before such “an important vote.” Council President Tom Reinhold wondered over how to measure the success of having such boxes. Harris said she will try to “get a definitive quote and get back to the committee.” They will vote at a later date.

Upcoming observations: Mainspring of Ephrata asked to host its first New Year’s celebration from 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Mainspring also asked to close Railroad Avenue from 3 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11 to suspend a large American flag across the Winters Memorial Trail and place a coffee/hot chocolate stand along the trail as part of its Veterans Day observation. Council also heard a request by the Cocalico Valley VFW Post 3376 to hold its annual Jack Frost Parade from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct 26 with a rain date of Oct. 27. These items will be voted on at the Oct. 10 meeting.