When: Ephrata borough council meeting, June 1.

What happened: Ephrata Community Pool in Grater Park will likely open by June 20, following council’s approval of a detailed plan presented by Jim Summers, Ephrata Recreation Center’s director. Meanwhile, council decided to cancel the annual Fourth of July fireworks show for safety and health reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pool rules: Guests may have to sign a waiver, stating they understand the risks of congregating with others. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs. The sidewalk leading to the ticket office will be marked in 6-foot increments. Restrooms, ladders and railings will be disinfected regularly. Swimmers would not need to wear masks while in the pool. The playground, climbing walls and showers will be closed. All pool staff will be trained in protocol from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Summers said.

Other business: Council voted to open the Ephrata Skate Park, near the Ephrata Library.