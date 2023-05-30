When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, May 23. Chair Tim Lausch was absent.

What happened: Supervisors approved a request from Ephrata Community Church to place a temporary 60-by-160-foot open tent on its property on Clay School Road. The agreement, drafted by Jennifer Mejia, township solicitor, and Bob Lynn of Hanover Engineering, includes a temporary easement, said Bruce Leisey, township manager.

Background: The location falls on an existing easement for a stormwater management facility. Supervisors tabled the request at the May 8 meeting for the church to address the township’s concerns about foot traffic on the basin grass and for the township to consider the precedent of allowing structures in existing easements. The delay also allowed the church to consider an alternative location.

Use: The tent will provide shelter during regional prayer meetings every Thursday night in June and July. The area along Clay School Road is not an “active area,” Lynn said, but it’s still within the flood basin.

Details: Although the church will not set up any chairs, attendees may bring their own. The tent will be dismantled after 30 days. Ephrata Community Church will conduct “open air” meetings in the same lot for the rest of July.

Conditions: The tent can’t interfere with the function of the basin, and if causes a disturbance, it must be removed within 72 hours of notice from the township. The church will remove the tent if heavy rain is in the forecast. It also must provide proof of insurance.

Supervisors’ comments: Vice Chair Keith Martin said it was a “good idea” to have the agreement in writing. Supervisor Gary Landis said he was “wrestling” with reservations about the request and appreciated the drafting of an easement encroachment agreement between the township and the church. He said the agreement made it “easier to approve.”

Quotable: “This is a good solution,” Landis said.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 12 at the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.