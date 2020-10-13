When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Oct. 5.

What happened: The town’s two fire companies and a new wastewater treatment project are the beneficiaries of a proposed borrowing and refinancing plan, finance director Christine Moore told council.

Loans: Moore proposes borrowing approximately $7 million for the Ephrata Borough Authority for a term of 22 years, and using about $2.5 million to fund fire equipment at a maximum of 15 years. The borough is not buying the fire-fighting equipment for Pioneer and Lincoln fire companies, but guaranteeing the bonds. If the fire companies would be unable to pay their debt, the borough would be responsible.

Refinancing: In 2021, the Ephrata Borough Authority will refinance current debt and the balance will be slightly under $10 million. In 2022, the Ephrata Borough Authority will borrow up to $10 million for a term of 22 years. The actual amount to be borrowed will depend on the total contract price for the new wastewater treatment plant building.

What’s next: The design for the proposed sewer plant building is underway and should be completed by early next year, Borough Manager Bob Thompson said. The borough’s obligation to footing the bill for the sewer plant building is 50% of the cost, with other communities such as East Cocalico Township and Akron Borough also paying a share. The resolution for the funding plan for Ephrata Borough Authority will be to borrow about $30 million over the next three years, and that plan will be presented for council approval in November.