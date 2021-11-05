When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Nov. 1

What happened: During the meeting, residents and council members alike had a chance to greet Michael McKenna, Ephrata’s soon-to-be borough manager. McKenna, 38, began his familiarization period Nov. 1 before taking over the reins from manager Bob Thompson, who retires Jan. 15. Several council members welcomed McKenna during the meeting.

First impressions: The former borough manager for Myerstown, Lebanon County, McKenna was asked if he had the opportunity to check out his new community. He mentioned that he and his family had been to the Ephrata Fair in September. It was their first exposure to Ephrata’s 102-year-old extravaganza but not their last. “I had no idea it was as large as it was,” McKenna said. “We had a good time. My kids loved it and we’re looking forward to going back again next year.”

Other business: Council discussed placing security cameras and boarding up windows at the historic Haller’s Homestead and Mill because of vandalism. The cost is expected to be $8,471. There was also discussion of a request by the board of the Eicher Arts Center to install cameras there as well.

Quotable: “(Haller’s) mill was built by the members of the Ephrata Cloister in the late 1700s so I really think it’s important for that property, which is roughly 300 years old, to be maintained,” council member Thomas Reinhold said. “It’s a shame” to have to install security cameras at this historic site, he added.

Also: Council discussed spending $39,000 to upgrade traffic signals at four intersections including Route 272 and Parkview Heights, Route 272 and South State Street, and North State Street at Locust Street.