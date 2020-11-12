When: Ephrata Borough Council meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: Borough Council gave final approval to offering the public free electric vehicle charging stations.

What’s next: Within the next year, the borough will be installing three, two-plug vehicle chargers, with the charging stations located in the borough hall parking lot, Whistle Stop Plaza, and a parking lot behind Pine Street, near the Ephrata Public Works building.

Grant funding: Ephrata will receive $4,500 to help offset the cost of each electric plug from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Other business: Council also approved a letter of intent by police Chief John Petrick to proceed with a Pennsylvania law enforcement accreditation program. The Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association instituted the accreditation program in 2001 and have accredited 145 police agencies across the commonwealth since that time. Accreditation is a proven way to help police agencies evaluate and improve their overall performance, according to the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police website.

Staff resignation: Christine Moore, the borough’s director of finance and administration, will be leaving that post for another position. Moore has been the borough’s finance director for about five years.